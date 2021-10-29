The Loxley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing juvenile Maria Kane. Maria is 14 years old and was last seen early in the morning Friday, October 29th on County Road 49 south of County Road 64 in Loxley, Al.

Maria is approximately 5 ft 9 in and weighs 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her location the Loxley PD ask that you contact them at 251-964-600 Option1 or call 911