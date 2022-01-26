Get your sneakers on! The Pirate Dash is coming to Fairhope!
Lenise Ligon sat down with Lauren Korb and Brent Barkin to talk about what you can expect and how to get there!
Pirate Dash:
Feb. 12, 2022
Downtown Fairhope
Finish line and after party at Knoll Park
8 a.m. for the 5K
9 a.m. for the Fun Run
