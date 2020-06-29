DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Daphne will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a fireworks show this weekend.
The City Council voted Monday to keep the show on the schedule for Saturday night.
Mayor Dane Haygood raised the possibility of canceling the show, as other local cities have, due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. He went on Facebook to conduct a poll asking residents whether or not they wanted to continue with the show. The majority of those who responded wanted the show to go on.
At a special meeting Monday evening, council members voted 4 to 2 to move forward with the show.
The celebration will be at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the Trione Sports Complex on Whispering Pines Road. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.