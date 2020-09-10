BAY MINETTE, Ala. --According to the City of Bay Minette, the third annual Light in the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk will be held 7 p.m. September 24 at the Community Kids Park, corner of Third Street and McMillan Avenue.
Donations will be accepted for luminaries to be placed in memory of those who have been lost to suicide.
All proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Collaboration of BCHS National Honor Society, BCHS Student Council, BCHS Peer Helpers and the City of Bay Minette.
