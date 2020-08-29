DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. --The West End of Dauphin Island is back open while work continues to clean up in the aftermath of the recent tropical weather.
Coastal flooding forced some people off the island until the water levels dropped.
Crews are still out making sure the roadways are safe.
In a Facebook post today, Mayor Jeff Collier asked everyone to continue driving with caution.
