ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The Wharf at Orange Beach today announced the returning of the Kids Win Fishing Tournament presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 21, 2021, and will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.

Every kid is a winner and will have the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies.

This event is great for first-time or experienced young anglers and costs $25 per entrant to participate.

Registration is now open, and there are only 100 spots available.

Any species fish may be caught and weighed, and fishing must take place within three miles of any shore.

The Coastal Conservation Association Alabama (CCA) will be onsite showing kids how to safely and properly tag and release fish.

Fishing begins on Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m. CT and will end on Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. Weigh-ins will be held at The Wharf Marina in Marlin Circle on Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Children will be divided into two age divisions for prizes: Small Fry Division (ages 3-8) and Large Fry Division (ages 9-12).

Trophies will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each age division for heaviest fish, Lunker (longest/largest fish) and a conservation award.

A largest Pinfish award will also be given for both divisions.

For more information on the rules or to register a child, click here