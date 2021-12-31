ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- You can reel in the new year at The Wharf in Orange Beach.
The fun began at 5 p.m. today. There will be family-friendly activities as well as adult-centered fun all leading to midnight and the park band, the marlin drop and fireworks.
