ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The Wharf’s annual New Year’s Eve events have been postponed due to projected severe weather conditions in the area.
Organizers say the two events will now be combined and take place on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day Celebration Schedule of Events:
- 4 p.m. – Event starts with DJ Silky
- 4-9 p.m. – Kids Activities
- 4:30 p.m. – Confetti Drop
- 6 p.m. – Fly By Radio
- 9 p.m. – Fireworks with SPECTRA Laser Light Experience to immediately follow
“Safety is our main priority when making these decisions, and right now based on weather forecasts with potential high wind gusts and strong storms, we feel it’s best to go ahead and postpone the event,” said Jim Bibby, general manager of The Wharf, for a news release. “It will also be extremely difficult as an outdoor venue to ensure social distancing in the rain having crowds gather under the awnings.
“So, we’re looking forward to hosting everyone on New Year’s Day and hope to see you all here at The Wharf to celebrate 2021 with us.”
The Wharf is still encouraging all guests to adhere to social distancing and facial covering guidelines on New Year’s Day. Guests can also view The Wharf map here to find the perfect, open-air viewing spot for their families to see the fireworks. They will be visible from cars, trucks and boats.
