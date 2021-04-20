ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --The Wharf tenants, including The Wharf Management group, will be at SpringHill Suites Hotel to answer questions about current open positions.

All who are interested in working at The Wharf are encouraged to attend — there are a variety of jobs available including part-time, seasonal and full-time positions.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring an up-to-date copy of their resume.

Available opportunities include sales associates/leads, cooks, food runners, line cooks,

dishwashers, bussers, servers, management positions, entertainment associates, event concessions and more.

The job fair will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

It will be at the SpringHill Suites Hotel at The Wharf on 4673 Wharf Pkwy W in Orange Beach.

It is also free to attend.

Merchants include Local Life OBA, The Wharf Restaurant Group, The Wharf Amphitheater, AMC Theatres, Murder Point Oysters, The Wharf – Attractions, and Build-A-Bear.