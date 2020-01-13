Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies chased a theft suspect into Florida Sunday night, January 12, 2020. The chase went on for nearly a half hour, leading deputies through woods and fields, all while the suspect towed a camper trailer. It all ended with the suspect still on the loose and his pickup in flames.
It began in Seminole about 6:30 p.m. when a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a pickup matching the description of a vehicle used in prior thefts. When the deputy gave pursuit but couldn’t have guessed where the chase would lead. The deputy immediately alerted Escambia County the chase was coming to them, but it would be several minutes before any help would arrive.
“The suspect, again trying to lose the deputy, went off-road and again, was towing this travel trailer through the woods, ends up in someone’s front yard and in an attempt to lose the deputy also and eventually does lose the trailer,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect left Mobile Highway twice, going off-road. He finally lost the trailer in a field where the deputy couldn’t follow. The pursuit picked back up in a neighborhood off Woodside Drive where the suspect into a dead-end cul-de-sac. Still waiting on backup, the deputy lost sight of him as he tried to get turned around. By then, Escambia County deputies were close, and a supervisor made the decision to call off the pursuit.
“Since we had Escambia County, Florida deputies in the area, what he was essentially telling the deputy is to go ahead and back off and let them pick up with whatever’s going on. We’re in another state and we’re in their jurisdiction,” Cadenhead explained.
The chase resumed on Mobile Highway but not for long. It ended when the suspect hit a mailbox, then a tree and finally ran away. The damaged pickup burst into flames. The suspect got away and it’s not known if he suffered any injures.
“Generally, you would go back and look inside the vehicle to see if the steering wheel was bent of any kind of blood or whatever, but they couldn’t get close enough to really tell whether there was any kind of evidence left behind,” Cadenhead said.
The suspect is wanted for questioning in two separate thefts at Mitchell Construction on Highway 90 in the last two weeks. A utility trailer and a zero-turn mower were taken. If you know anything about the thefts or who this suspect is, you’re asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.