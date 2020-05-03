LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 59 in Baldwin County on Sunday.
It happened between Black Devine Road and Hinote Glass Road around 4:45 p.m.
Investigators said 59-year-old James Douglas Turner of Theodore died when his 2006 Harley Davison was hit head-on by an SUV. A juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was also seriously injured.
No other details about the crash have been released.
