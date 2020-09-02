Thieves steal Orange Beach food truck from The Wharf, restaurant owners say

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Some bold thieves got away with a food truck trailer from The Wharf this week, and restaurant owners are hoping for your help tracking it down.
The Villaggio Grille and Ginny Lane Bar & Grill use the truck for catering, festivals and meal donations, but it hasn't been seen since it was parked in the AMC parking lot at The Wharf Sunday.
Executive Chef John Odom believes visitors coming down the toll bridge into Orange Beach saw the trailer, which is also used as a billboard, and came back later to haul it off. Odom says a white pickup truck was seen on toll cameras towing the trailer north.
“It is a low thing to do 100 percent, you know we try to help the people as much as possible here," Odom says. "We do things for the community so we hate someone would try to do something like this to us.”
If you see the trailer, call Orange Beach Police.
