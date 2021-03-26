DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Hospital, the City of Fairhope and the City of Daphne are partnering to administer 300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Officials say vaccines will be administered to those who previously made an appointment for the clinic at this historically Black church.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is located at 902 Daphne Avenue in Daphne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.