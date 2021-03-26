Covid-19 vaccine generic
Scott Heins/Getty Images

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Hospital, the City of Fairhope and the City of Daphne are partnering to administer 300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Officials say vaccines will be administered to those who previously made an appointment for the clinic at this historically Black church.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is located at 902 Daphne Avenue in Daphne.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.