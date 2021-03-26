DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Hospital, the City of Fairhope and the City of Daphne are partnering to administer 300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Officials say vaccines will be administered to those who previously made an appointment for the clinic at this historically Black church.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is located at 902 Daphne Avenue in Daphne.