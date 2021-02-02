Thousands to be vaccinated this week at OWA in Foley

Before gates opened at nine Tuesday morning, all 520 acres of OWA were surrounded by cars as far as the eye could see.
This is Alabama Department of Public Health's first mass vaccination clinic at this location, moving from Daphne Civic Center to Downtown OWA in Foley this week.
A bigger site further south means reaching many more people.
"We decided to get up early, come here and get the shot. We just live right over on County Road 12 so we didn't have a long way to go," said Tom and Cathy Schultz, of Foley.
Foley Police were able to contain cars in line to parking lots and entranceways into the park, avoiding backups in traffic like last week on the Eastern Shore.
"I heard it was a nightmare over there. I really did here it was really bad, so I'm hoping that we make the cut, and get it over with," said Cathy Schultz.
The clinic at OWA is drive thru only.
All you have to do is get in line, wait your turn, fill out paperwork in your vehicle, and they'll give you your shot at your car window.
The clinic is first come, first served.
People say they were prepared to wait, expecting long lines.
"We got coffee, we got a little snack. We've come prepared," said Michael McManamon, who was in line with his wife early Tuesday morning.
The clinic is hoping to vaccinate one thousand people per day, Tuesday and Thursday.
We're told Baldwin County only receives about two thousand doses per week from the state.
Vaccinations are only for eligible groups. Right now that includes people 75 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders.
There will be another clinic at OWA on Thursday as well from 9 to 3 pm.
