Thousands wrap up summer on Gulf Coast at Baldwin beaches

Thousands hit our Baldwin beaches for the unofficial end of summer.

Filling our local restaurants, sand, and roads—good news for local businesses who took a hit last year with both covid restrictions and Sally.

“Lot of crowds over here, people coming down for their last hoorah since school started, but yesterday there was people all over this place,” said Jack Duma, a Gulf Shores local spending his Labor Day weekend on the beach.

“We really needed a family vacation, there was a lot of people out here but it was good,” said Carnette and Le’sondra Hicks, who are visiting from Mississippi.”

Crews in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach were luckily able to clean up after Ida quickly to welcome vacationers.

Without a single cloud in the sky, folks taking the extra wait times and traffic that come with holiday weekends in stride.

“We just had a different wait because of the crowd because there were a lot of people,” said Hicks.

“We’ll see what happens today, a lot of them are leaving, the traffic coming down and going back on Highway 59,” said Duma.

Triple A unsure of how many folks are hitting the road this year as covid and the delta variant remain factors in people’s holiday plans.

Officials are asking you to pack your patience and keep your eyes on the road as you head home tonight and tomorrow.

One thing travelers can expect other than some traffic leaving the beach is some higher gas prices after Ida.

Triple A predicting this weekend will be on par with other holiday weekends, and don’t believe gas prices will play too big of a factor.