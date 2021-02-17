BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department received information of illegal narcotics activity taking place in a local hotel room on Tuesday, February 16, officials reported.

They say the Foley Narcotics Unit began an investigation that resulted in a traffic stop involving 41-year-old Zachary McKibben, 34-year-old Landon Benton, and 30-year-old Heather Beuttner.

Officials say the trio was arrested after a search and charged with the following:

-Trafficking in Methamphetamine (48 grams)

-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl less than a gram)

-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)

-UnlawfulPossession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

-Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (used syringes, magnetic hide box, digital scales, and plastic baggies)

Heather Beuttner received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for her attempts to discard the drugs.

Landon Benton received an additional charge of Forbidden Persons Permitted to Carry or Possess a Firearm for a pistol that was located.

They are all from the Baldwin County area.