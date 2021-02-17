BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department received information of illegal narcotics activity taking place in a local hotel room on Tuesday, February 16, officials reported.
They say the Foley Narcotics Unit began an investigation that resulted in a traffic stop involving 41-year-old Zachary McKibben, 34-year-old Landon Benton, and 30-year-old Heather Beuttner.
Officials say the trio was arrested after a search and charged with the following:
-Trafficking in Methamphetamine (48 grams)
-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl less than a gram)
-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
-UnlawfulPossession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
-Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (used syringes, magnetic hide box, digital scales, and plastic baggies)
Heather Beuttner received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for her attempts to discard the drugs.
Landon Benton received an additional charge of Forbidden Persons Permitted to Carry or Possess a Firearm for a pistol that was located.
They are all from the Baldwin County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.