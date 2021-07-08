Daphne and Fairhope police investigators tell FOX10 News they are in contact with lawyers who represent some of the suspects believed responsible for vandalism at several high schools in Baldwin County.

Police say all the suspects are known and are juveniles. They will not be named. Detectives said all of the suspects go to the same school, but police would not identify the school.

Investigators said three teenagers turned themselves in so far, and the other two will surrender on Friday.

Police believe these suspects are responsible for vandalism and break-ins at five Baldwin County high schools over the last several days. Bayside, Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope, and Daphne high schools were all targeted.

Authorities in four police jurisdictions are collaborating on the investigation. In each case, police said, the suspects broke into buildings, defacing property and stealing items.