Three teenagers killed in Bay Minette crash identified

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A crash in Bay Minette claimed the lives of three teenagers Sunday night.
Family members and close friends identified the victims as Blayne Shackleford, 17, John Avery Blackmon, 17, and Ty Drinkard, 15.
State Troopers said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on County Road 39 just west of Bay Minette. Investigators said the three teens were in a 2014 Infinity Q50 that left the road and hit a tree. Troopers are still working to determine the cause of the wreck.
Bay Minette Police Department posted this message to social media Monday morning: "Last night three area families were rocked by a tragic vehicle accident that claimed the lives of three young men. We ask our community to wrap their arms around these families and their many friends as they deal with this unimaginable accident. We here at the Bay Minette Police Department are deeply saddened by the loss of members of our community."
