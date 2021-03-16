MOBILE, Ala .--According to the Mobile Traffic Facebook page, there is an overturned vehicle with entrapment on Dauphin Island Pkwy at the North end of Dauphin Island Bridge.

Another vehicle is also confirmed to be in the nearby water.

The bridge is currently shut down both ways.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

No further information is available on other conditions.

FOX10 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story.