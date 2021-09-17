TikTok challenge causes vandalism at local schools

A new TikTok challenge that's gone viral has students going around vandalizing their school and stealing various items, some of which could be very dangerous.

The challenge called "devious licks" has been happening at several schools within the Baldwin County School System and administrators have had enough.

Principal Joe Sharp at Robertsdale High School says they started noticing the problem about a week ago.

Various items around the school started going missing including soap dispensers, teachers personal property, and even fire extinguishers.

Principal Sharp says anyone taking part in this viral challenge should be prepared to face serious consequences.

"This has gone on too long and too far and its time to get back to the work at hand," the principal said.

Sharp says they've already had to suspend more than ten students total at the school, most of which coming out of the 9th grade.

Some students are even facing criminal charges.

"We have found and suspended two students so far for stealing a fire extinguisher, two different fire extinguishers. We have recovered those fire extinguishers," Sharp said. "And those students are not only facing suspension from the school but they are also facing charges from our school resource officer as well."

According to the principal its not only happening at Robertsdale High School.

Central Baldwin Middle School, schools in Spanish Fort and Daphne are also reporting these problems.

Sharp says in the middle of a pandemic this is just one more, unnecessary, thing to worry about.

"When I get emails or calls from parents who are upset that their kids can't wash their hands in the restroom, because there's no soap because the soap dispensers have been vandalized and the soap has been stolen," Sharp said. "This is a heartache we shouldn't have to be fighting in our own school."

The school does have surveillance video of the students committing these acts but won't be releasing that because its part of a criminal investigation.