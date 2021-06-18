GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) – The top four chefs across the state will compete for chance to win the 6th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.

The chefs will face-off on at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, are Michael Andrzejewski (Fisher’s, Orange Beach), Brandon Burleson (formerly with Sparta Academy Nutrition Program, Evergreen), Kelly Hargroves (Wind Creek Hotel & Casino, Montgomery) and Scott Simpson (The Depot, Auburn).

Each chef will compete for the chance to represent the state of Alabama in the 17th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off (GASCO), which will take place in New Orleans in August.

All competing chefs will have one hour to complete their recipe and present it to the judges.

This event is free for all attendees. General admission will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, complimentary of Alabama Gulf Seafood, and a cash bar. Alabama Gulf Seafood merchandise will be available onsite.

The even happens at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores.

For more information on the event, visit EatAlabamaSeafood.com.