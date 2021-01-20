The winter months have always been the hardest on businesses along gulf coast beaches. In recent years, the increasing snowbird population has helped. This year has been a struggle, though. COVID-19 concerns and lingering damage from Hurricane Sally are keeping many away.
In January of 2020, residents at Gulf Breeze Resort RV Park were getting ready for another Mardi Gras parade and celebration. Much has changed since last year. Several RV pads are empty, Mardi Gras has been cancelled and seasonal reunions between snowbird friends left unfulfilled. For those who came, 2021 is starting off very different.
“There’s a lot of differences this year,” said RV park resident, Kathy Crouch. “So many people are paranoid with the pandemic. At our dinners we’ve had, we’ve had more than a hundred people and now, I’d say probably fifty percent of them are take-out.”
Gulf Breeze is one of more than a dozen RV Parks in the area and it’s felt the impact of fewer snowbirds. There are empty spots that would normally be filled this time of year. Some residents couldn’t go home because of COVID and those coming in couldn’t get their normal spots. Management there said there has been a lot of frustration.
“They are so used to having card games, dinners, just get-togethers, you know…cookouts and stuff that we haven’t been able to do,” said Mary Gulsby with Gulf Breeze Resort RV Park.
Snowbird season typically runs from New Year’s Day through mid-March. January’s numbers are close to last year’s with 38% of available rooms filled but February bookings are off by about 13%. Keep in mind, while January’s percentage of rentals filled is the same as 2020, there are 40% fewer rooms available to rent because of ongoing Hurricane Sally repairs. That means fewer people.
Gulf Shores – Orange Beach Tourism officials said hotels are doing well right now thanks to hurricane recovery teams still in the area. The overall impact won’t be known for some time, but locals are feeling it.
“You know that having less commerce happening in the winter is going to hurt. The businesses just try and make it from the summer of the past year into the summer of the next year which is where they make their most money,” explained Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores.
According to Gulf Shores – Orange Beach Tourism, the combined lodging tax between just January and February of 2020 totaled nearly 47-million dollars. That number will be down this year, but they won’t know how much until the end of March. Something else that has tourism officials concerned is that many colleges have already cancelled of shortened their spring breaks. That could mean another blow to the local economy.
