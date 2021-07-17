BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement regarding an incident on I-65 in Baldwin County.
The statement reads as follows:
"At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, July 17, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 65 northbound at the 26 mile marker. The right northbound lane of I-65 in that area is still blocked at this time, but the left northbound lane is open to traffic. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly."
