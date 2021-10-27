Congratulations are in order for the Lady Admirals at Bayside Academy.

The girls volleyball team earned yet another Blue Map Wednesday afternoon with its victory over East Limestone for the Class 5A state championship at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.

Bayside, lead by coach Ann Schilling, has now won 20 straight state titles. The Admirals have won state championships ever year since 1992, except in 1994 and 2001.

Blakely Robbins was recognized as the game MVP, with one kill and 33 assists, and eight digs. The school has plans for an on-campus parade to help celebrate the team.