Here's a traffic alert for drivers on the Eastern Shore.

You may have noticed Twin Beech at Highway 98 is now fully back open. Crews have been working for months to add additional turn lanes, update traffic signals, and make the intersection more pedestrian friendly.

As infrastructure improvements continue across Fairhope. Another busy intersection is next: Gayfer at Greeno Road, or Highway 98.

The city tells us the project will be similar to the one at Twin Beech that just finished.

Adding a protected turn lane for cars turning left on Greeno.

The city says work will begin in January of next year and is expected to be finished by March.

No major closures are expected in the construction.