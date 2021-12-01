Traffic circle, utility improvements coming to CR 32 and 13 intersection in Fairhope

Work continuing today on a busy intersection on the Eastern Shore.
Crews shut down County Road 32 at CR 13 first thing this morning as they continued making improvements to the utilities and intersection in Fairhope.
The City says the project is being run by the County Department of Transportation….
Right now they are focusing on relocating a water main before they install a new traffic circle in place of the four way stop.
The intersection closing from 8-5 pm for today for crews to work.
Some drivers we talked to say the improvements will be well worth any inconvenience.
“I think that will be really good, especially for our schools and stuff over in this neighborhood. It will be real good," said Lee Johnson, who works just off 32.
“I come down 181 everyday, I come the south part over here, and its real congested, so that will be real nice.”
No word yet on when that project is set to be completed.
