FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was arrested on drug charges and items were seized following a traffic stop in Foley Tuesday, according to police.
Police say that a Foley Police patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for possible window tint violation near the intersection of Azalea Avenue and South McKenzie Street. During the traffic stop investigation, police say, 4.9 pounds of numerous edibles containing THC and THC vapes were discovered.
The driver, Tyrone Deporres Thomas, 42, was arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
