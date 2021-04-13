FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a big to-do on Tuesday at Quail Creek Golf Course in Fairhope.
Bob Mull, who has run the Nix Center Golf League for many years, celebrated his 92nd birthday.
A bunch of fellow golfers celebrated with him, and the mayor even showed up at the party.
"They came out to play golf, surely they didn't come out for my birthday, they all love to play golf and they're all such great people," Mull said.
