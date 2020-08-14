FAIRHOPE, Alabama --- The City of Fairhope’s Horticulture Department will begin changing out trees on Section Street from Morphy to Oak on Monday, August 17.
This two-week task will take place overnight as crews work to replace 55 trees that have reached the end of their life cycle in their current position. Crews expect to remove and replace an average of six trees each night, which includes removing the old tree, planting the new tree, re-establishing electrical connections, restoring pavers and replacing landscaping.
At no time during the business day will the streetscape be in a state of disrepair. The tree being planted is the Chinese Pistache, a heat-tolerant variety that grows in an oval, rounded and spreading shape. At maturity, these trees will reach a height of 25-35 feet and a spread of 25-35 feet.
Historically, the trees on this route have been replaced every 10-15 years depending on the variety that has been planted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.