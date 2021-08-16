Gulf Shores, Ala. (WALA)-- Conditions in Gulf Shores Monday looked nothing like a tropical storm, clear skies and barely any rain. Though the main threat is dangerous rip currents.

People in Gulf Shores are thankful no damage has been done.

For days, warnings have gone out across Mobile and Baldwin counties to be proactive in case Fred hits, but luckily, it wasn't needed.

“We planned on maybe moving our outdoor furniture in, but now that it looks like it’s going east, we know that west is the best," said Jane Vest, Gulf Shores local. "We’re on the west, so it shouldn’t be too bad.”

Despite the sunny weather, conditions were still not perfect. Double red flags flew high.

The water was extremely rough, and everyone was steering clear, especially one dad.

“I would not recommend anyone getting in the water, specifically for the rip currents," said Christopher Claypool. "It’s dangerous, and especially for small children. Keep your children out of the water right now. It’s better to just sit on the beach and enjoy your day than take a chance of something bad happening.”

Locals know to still not underestimate the power of the tropics.

“We know how it is," said Vest. "With Sally, we went to bed thinking it was going to Mississippi, and in the middle of the night it hit us head on, so we know you don’t fool around."

Even with Mobile and Baldwin counties in the clear today, it doesn't mean the storms are done for. The coast is still approaching peak hurricane season.