GULF SHORES, Ala. – City of Gulf Shores officials are actively monitoring the developments of Tropical Storm Cristobal located in the southern Gulf of Mexico. At this time the storm is expected to move slowly northward towards Louisiana, coming ashore Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Alabama Gulf Coast which includes the City of Gulf Shores and surrounding areas. The definition of a Tropical Storm Warning includes sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph expected somewhere within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.
High winds, heavy rainfall, high surf and dangerous rip currents are all forecast to impact our area starting late Saturday evening. Coastal flooding could occur with a projected two to three foot storm surge expected. Residents in flood prone, low-lying areas should take necessary precautions.
Residents and visitors are asked to please recognize the life-threatening risk of entering the waters of the Gulf of Mexico due to the presence of dangerous rip currents caused by the approaching storm. The surf flag warning system should be monitored closely.
• Pay attention to flags posted at all beach entry points. Weather systems can bring strong surf conditions as well as dangerous lightning.
• While the surf that comes with weather events may look “fun,” this surf is very dangerous.
• For your own safety and the safety of others, stay out of the water if we are under red flag conditions.
• Red flags mean dangerous rip currents are present; double red flags signify the waters are closed though the beaches may remain open.
• Watch for lightning in the area and move indoors for safety.
• For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-TIDE.
Residents and visitors are also urged to continue monitoring the storm and to take the following precautions:
• Secure all outdoor patio furniture and other items which may become projectiles with high velocity winds.
• Know your elevation in order to understand if your location will be impacted due to heavy rainfall and potential flood conditions. Find your elevation online at viewer.nationalmap.gov/viewer.
• Keep a list of local emergency contact information. Find contact information at www.gulfshoresal.gov/resourcedirectory.
• Educate yourself and your family on the Beach Warning Flag system and how to identify rip currents.
