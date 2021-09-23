Turtle Fest returns in person this year at Gulf State Park

If you’re looking to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend…Gulf State Park and Alabama Coastal Foundation are teaming up to celebrate all things sea turtles!

Turtle Fest is back in person this year—after Covid forced them to move the annual event online last year.

Its climate week---and we’re in the middle of sea turtle nesting season right now here along Alabama’s coast- the perfect time to learn about what we can do to help mama and baby turtles.

After last year’s storms wiped out a lot of nests here along our beaches, ACF’s Share the Beach volunteers have been working to up those nest numbers and reduce false crawls.

One way to help do that is through education.

“We like to come here to the beach and enjoy playing in the sand and the water, and just realizing that this is a very important part of their life cycle and their home, so we have to take care of it,” said Kelly Reetz, with Gulf State Park.

It’s the perfect event for kids—but great for everyone wanting to learn more about where we call home.

“We’re going to be doing lots of educational programs, some guided beach walks, a mock sea turtle nest, there will be arts and crafts,” said Reetz.

Even if you can’t make it this weekend—there’s still some stuff you can do to help our hard shelled neighbors.

Like picking up after yourself after a trip to the beach, taking trash, toys, chairs, and umbrellas with you when you leave at night.

Also—if you hit the sand at night for a walk or to hunt ghost crabs, make sure you are using a turtle friendly light.

You can get amber filter stickers for regular flashlights and even your smart phones for free at places like Gulf Shores Orange Beach welcome centers and Gulf State Park Lodge.

Turtle Fest is happening this Saturday from 10 to 2 at Gulf State Park Pier.

Admission is three dollars and includes the price of pier access for the day.

Sea turtle nesting season runs each year from May to the end of October.