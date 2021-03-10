Two $1,000 Scholarships will be awarded to Baldwin County High School seniors

BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Original Oyster House will award two $1,000 Chelsea Garvin Spirit Award Scholarships to high school seniors in Baldwin County.

In 2006 the Chelsea Garvin Spirit Award Scholarship was created in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin who was tragically killed in a boating accident in 2005. She was a 2004 graduate of Fairhope High School, a Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver, an Original Oyster House employee and a talented artist.

To qualify for the 16th Annual Chelsea Garvin Spirit Award Scholarships you must be a high school senior of Baldwin County in the 2020-2021 school year with a minimum 2.5 GPA, have participated in recent school or community art event and submit artwork that reflects the Original Oyster House brand in some way and can be displayed in the restaurant.

Artwork mediums can include oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, pastel, charcoal, pen and ink, colored pencil, mixed media, ceramics or Sculptural media types. The winning artwork must be ready for display, completely dry and will become the property of the Original Oyster House for marketing or other purposes.

Deadline for submission of art and application is April 23, 2021. Highest consideration will be for the most artistic and creative representation of the Original Oyster House brand. Please include the following identification on the back of artwork: Name of Artist, Title of Art, Medium, Teacher's Name and Name of School.