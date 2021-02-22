BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to two thefts of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) on Thursday, February 18.

They say both incidents occurred at hunting camps near Highway 112 in the Gateswood Community.

According to officials, a 2011 Polaris Sportsman 600 4x4 (green) and a 1997 Honda TRX 250 FourTrax (red) were taken in the thefts.

If you have information regarding these ATV thefts, or if you or anyone you know has recently purchased an ATV that you suspect is stolen, please contact Corporal Nick Richerson with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they are requesting assistance from the public with the prevention of any other thefts from hunting camps.

Now that hunting season is over, officials say please do your best to secure any high value property that may be stored at unoccupied locations. They say you should consider posting no trespassing signs, install a gate to your property and lock it, keep items from view of the roadway, remove the keys to any vehicles or otherwise disable them, consider installing lights and or cameras.

"Make your property less attractive and harder to access to reduce criminal activity."

Always report any damage or thefts. Information from your “minor” incident may help solve a more substantial case.

Criminal Investigations Division 251-972-8589 or Dispatch 251-937-0202.