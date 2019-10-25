Two Baldwin County businesses named Alabama Retailers of the Year

Some good news to celebrate as two Baldwin County local businesses are recognized as Alabama Retailers of the Year!
Fairhope Brewing Company and M.B. Greene both took home hardware this week after being selected from a pool of nominees statewide, and were honored at a luncheon with Governor Kay Ivey.
Fairhope Brewing were selected as Alabama Gold Retailer of the Year in the 1 to 5 million dollar category, while M.B. Greene took Bronze in the less than 1 million dollar sales bracket.
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce says this speaks volumes to the booming local economy in Baldwin County.
“They do so much for our economy, for our community, giving back to nonprofits, so it’s a way to celebrate ours and we’re very proud that we have two winners in M.B Greene and Fairhope Brewing Company,” said Casey Williams, Chamber President.
M.B. Greene and Fairhope Brewing Company are two of the three winners of this prestigious award here in the area.
