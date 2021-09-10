DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was right around 7 Thursday night -- the Lake Forest Yacht Club had a full house enjoying dinner on the back deck -- when in the distance an accident unfolded on the water. According to witnesses the boat hit something in the water as they were heading back to the boat launch.

"They had hit something in the water and the motor had flipped and came across -- hit the guy through the head, he fell off the boat. And then it hit the other guy and he fell off... The dog flew off the boat," recalled Maishe' Hall, Lake Forest Yacht Club Manager.

Hall says both guys on the boat were injured -- one unconscious and the others shirt tangled in the boat's propeller.

"We felt helpless from where we were. And we're watching this one kid just go through the motions to get off that propeller and then jump on the boat, and then seeing him drag that guy on the boat and then pull the dog up," said Hall.

Several people called 911 as they watched the young man -- acting on pure adrenaline -- get back in the water and pull the boat to the dock, where members did their best to help until paramedics arrived.

"We had at least 50 people standing out here -- hollering and letting him know we were here and to come to us. We'll help you. I think that is why he knew to come this way -- instead of trying to go back over to the docks," said Hall. "He fought for himself. He fought for that guy. He knew he had to do something to get them to safety. He was a hero."

The man in more critical condtion was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The other young man was taken to Thomas Hospital and expected to be okay. Meanwhile, one of the yacht club members took the dog until it can be reunited witth its owner.

ALEA is investigating and has yet to release the names of the victims.