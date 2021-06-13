Two Foley teenagers died in a crash Saturday evening near Rosington.

State Troopers said the teens were in a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica that left the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on County Road 64 one mile west of Rosington.

Investigators did not release the names of the victims or any other details about what led up to the crash