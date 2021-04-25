The Baller Dream Foundation recognized two local cancer survivors during a special ceremony in Fairhope on Sunday.
The foundation celebrates the spirit, strength, and bravery of children, young adults, and families.
One of those honored was Bayside Academy volleyball coach Ann Schilling, a stage-four breast cancer survivor.
Ava Smith was also recognized for her bravery and spirit. She told the crowd about what motivated her during her battle with cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.