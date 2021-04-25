The Baller Dream Foundation recognized two local cancer survivors during a special ceremony in Fairhope on Sunday.

The foundation celebrates the spirit, strength, and bravery of children, young adults, and families.

One of those honored was Bayside Academy volleyball coach Ann Schilling, a stage-four breast cancer survivor.

Ava Smith was also recognized for her bravery and spirit. She told the crowd about what motivated her during her battle with cancer.