DAPHNE, Ala.--According to officials, the remaining two juveniles, connected to the Baldwin County schools vandalism, turned themselves in this morning.

They arrived with their parents and lawyers, were booked, and released. At this point all five kids have been charged.

Three juveniles turned themselves in yesterday.

Five arrests have now been made in the vandalism of five high schools in Baldwin County. Fox 10 News aired surveillance video of the break-ins Wednesday and afterwards, investigators said they got calls from lawyers representing the juvenile suspects.

It was just the result authorities hoped for. Once the surveillance video from inside Fairhope High School was released, investigators said it started a chain reaction which led to three juveniles turning themselves in to police on Thursday.

“We got tips from people that knew these children and also, we had their parents call or we had attorneys call on their behalf,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne PD.

Police said the five suspects are all under the age of 18 and go to the same school. Of course, the big question many have is what school they attend. Investigators are not releasing that information, only saying it was a school that wasn’t targeted. Police said there’s not a clear answer as to why they did it.

“From what we know so far, there’s not really a valid reason. I think one of the young people said it was a rivalry between schools, but really, there’s so many schools involved and there’s not really a rivalry there, so we don’t really have a reason for it yet,” Vannoy explained.

Bayside Academy, Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope and Daphne high schools were all targeted. Police said the suspects painted, damaged and took property from the schools over a period of several days.

Items stolen from four of the schools has been turned in. Most notably, the bronze Fairhope Pirate statue taken from the lobby of the high school. Investigators said they ultimately hope to recover everything taken and that those involved will learn from this.

“As a juvenile, you know, you do have that opportunity to change your life,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “The Juvenile Court is one of those tools that’s used to do that. They’ll get whatever punishment’s coming and hopefully put that behind them at the age of eighteen and be able to move on.”

Charges on the individuals will range from burglary to criminal mischief and will vary depending on each’s involvement.