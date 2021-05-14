Two of nine sunken boats, casualties of Hurricane Zeta, lifted from Fairhope Pier marina

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A big step toward restoring the Fairhope Pier began this week as workers pulled up two of nine sunken boats from the marina. They were sent to the bottom by Hurricane Zeta, which rocked the pier this past October.

Work will continue to pull up the other seven boats, which still rest at the bottom of Mobile Bay.

The process to pull up the boats is painstaking, involving a scuba diver and a barge, among other machinery.

“This was totally by chance that we came down today and got a chance to watch it, I’ve never seen a boat raised in this fashion," one Fairhope resident visiting the pier said Thursday.

Two of the nine sunken boats now rest on top of Mobile Bay, their color a rusted brown. One is being pumped of water to stay afloat, due to its damage.

“We’d already been through Sally and for many of us that seemed the worst, and Zeta didn’t seem as bad, and look how long it’s taken, it’s just amazing the amount of destruction," another Fairhope resident said.

The boats are being lifted as the city works to restore electricity and plumbing to the Fairhope pier. That work is scheduled to be completed sometime this month.

Ironically, the work to lift up the nine sunken boats began Wednesday, the same day Zeta was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane.