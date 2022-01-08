MOBILE Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their involvement with Fairhope police in apprehending two suspects who are accused of murder and fraudulent use of a credit card in the disappearance of Tammy Wedgeworth.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Friday, January 7, 2022, Mobile Police Department Assaults and Missing Person Unit assisted the Fairhope Police Department with the missing person case of Tammy Wedgeworth, 44, who was reported missing on January 3, 2022, from their jurisdiction. The Mobile Police Department and the Fairhope Police Department located the vehicle and suspects who used Ms. Wedgeworth's credit card. During the investigation, Ms. Wedgeworth's body was found in Mobile.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, Kenneth Colburn, 33, was arrested and charged with murder and fraudulent use of a credit card (X2), and Amanda Miller, 35, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card (X2).

This case will be presented to a grand jury. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation."