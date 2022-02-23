SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase in Baldwin County ended in a fiery crash outside of a Spanish Fort business Wednesday morning and two suspects are now in jail charged with several crimes.

It took the help of several departments to make the arrests.

Deputies say they tried to make the stop at 2 a.m. near the Beach Express before the car took off.

That car traveled through Fairhope, Foley, and Daphne before ending outside of an ace hardware in Spanish Fort. The aftermath was still visible hours later.

39-year-old Travis Duff was allegedly behind the wheel. Deputies say spikes were used, but Duff kept going. That car was even spotted driving on the wrong side of the road.

He’s facing several charges including felony drug trafficking, and reckless endangerment. His passenger 37-year-old Amanda Whitaker is also charged with felony drug trafficking.

During the chase, deputies say a bag was thrown from the car. Inside of that bag, they found a gun and several ounces of meth.

Both Duff and Whitaker are being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center without bond.