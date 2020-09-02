DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are searching for two people connected to a theft on Dauphin Island.
Investigators said Eric Sims and Mica Foutch stole several pieces of jewelry from a home where they were hired to do work in early August.
According to police, Sims passed two rings to Tegan Dees and six rings to Hayward Richardson. Both Dees and Richardson pawned the jewelry at a shop in Semmes, investigators said.
Sims and Dees have since been arrested and police are now looking for Richardson and Foutch.
Both are known to be in the Wilmer area. Anyone who can help find them is asked to call police and turn them in.
