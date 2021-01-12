BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman and is looking for another accused of trying to slip drugs to inmates at the courthouse.
Investigators said a deputy assigned to the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette found a bag of Suboxone, Xanax, and methamphetamine near an entryway into the building.
After reviewing security video, the sheriff's office spotted two women placing the package near the door. According to deputies, they use that door to move inmates in and out of the courthouse. They believe the women placed the drugs there so an inmate could pick them up while leaving the courthouse.
Detectives identified the women as Rebecca Ann Willis and Alexis Biron.
Willis was arrested and charged with attempted distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said Willis also destroyed evidence in her home when they arrived, so she was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Investigators are still searching for Alexis Biron. She lives in Brewton and was last seen in Century, Florida.
Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 251-937-0202.
