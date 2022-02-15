FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- New Tuesday night, hundreds of Baldwin County voters have spoken. Some want zoning, others don't.

People in three unincorporated districts made that decision today. Two districts are decided, and the third is still up in the air.

Districts 8, 36, and 37 voted, and the unofficial results are in.

By voting yes, the county will have more say-so over developments in the area. By voting no, the county will be hands-off.

The verdict is still out for District 8 which is near Fairhope: 171 voted yes, 164 voted no, but 16 provisional votes will be counted next Tuesday. Those 16 votes will be the deciding factor.

As for district 37 which is also near Fairhope, it's an emphatic yes: 359 votes for zoning and 67 against.

Just the opposite in District 36 which is the Seminole community: 352 said no and 158 said yes.

One of the reasons for today’s vote is because Baldwin County is growing quickly. According to the 2020 census, it grew faster than any other county in Alabama.