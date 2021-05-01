SPANISH FORT, Ala. --According to the City of Spanish Fort, crews are scheduled to perform nighttime paving operations on the eastern end of the Hwy 31 project in the Hwy 181 and Hwy 31 area.

Work is scheduled for Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4.

Crews will be paving both nights from 7 pm until 5 am the following mornings.

All appropriate traffic control measures will be used during these times.

Please use caution in these areas and be aware of construction crew and equipment.