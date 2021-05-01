SPANISH FORT, Ala. --According to the City of Spanish Fort, crews are scheduled to perform nighttime paving operations on the eastern end of the Hwy 31 project in the Hwy 181 and Hwy 31 area.
Work is scheduled for Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4.
Crews will be paving both nights from 7 pm until 5 am the following mornings.
All appropriate traffic control measures will be used during these times.
Please use caution in these areas and be aware of construction crew and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.