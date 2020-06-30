UPDATE: Investigators said the Amber Alert was canceled after the child was found. No other details were released.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette Police issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old boy who was abducted Monday afternoon.
Elisha O. Jenkins was last seen around 2 p.m. on West 5th Street and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The child is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 20 pounds.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency believes he may have been taken by Jaimie Hobbs, a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. They may be in a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Alabama tag number 4822BB1.
Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call Bay Minette Police 251-580-2559 or call 911.
