Update: 10/28/19 12:10pm
According to the Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco the body of a Jane Doe in Cincinnati has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall
Baylee Elizabeth Wall who was identified last week by Daphne PD as the Suspect in the robbery of the Microtel Inn on U.S. 98 in Daphne
Daphne detectives say they were contacted by Cincinnati police Sunday. They say Eubanks has relatives from Cincinnati.
According to the coroner’s office. Her death is listed as 'apparent homicide'
Update: 10/28/19 10am
According to Daphne Police Department, they are working with Cincinnati Police on a homicide investigation that could possibly be connected to the hotel robbery of the Microtel Inn on U.S. 98 last week.
Daphne Police have identified the suspects they say robbed a hotel Monday night. Police say they got several calls after our Caught in the Act segment aired Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Some of those calls were from family members of the suspects.
Daphne Police said the suspects are 18-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Wall and 25-year-old Gary Alexander Eubanks III. They’re now wanted on robbery first charges. Police said it’s not uncommon to get calls from family in these type cases and that’s what happened here.
“When the video is of pretty good quality and there’s a pretty good shot of the person, more times than not we will get a call from either a close friend, a former friend or a lot of times, a family member,” explained Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Police said surveillance video shows Wall entering the hotel and asking the clerk several questions about rooms and rates. Less than a minute after she leaves, police said Eubanks comes in, pulls a gun and demands money from the clerk. Investigators said a Volkswagen Passat belonging to Wall was used to get away.
After the surveillance video aired Tuesday night, police received several calls positively identifying the two as suspects. Police are hopeful they will turn themselves in.
“That’s always the best and safest way, if they were to surrender,” Vannoy said. “Obviously, you can see from the video, the Eubanks subject was armed with a pistol so it’s definitely not a good idea not to approach him. There’s obviously a potential for a dangerous encounter there.”
Police said Gary Eubanks is from the Mobile area and Baylee Wall is from Gulfport. If you know where either one of these suspects is, call Daphne Police.
