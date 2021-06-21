UPDATE: June 21 - 29 year-old Johnny Simmons has been extradited to Baldwin County jail from Escambia county.

Simmons now faces an attempted Murder charge in Baldwin County after firing at Daphne Police officers during the shootout at Gator Alley Boardwalk in Daphne.

------------------------------------

The man accused of firing at Daphne police near Gator Alley Boardwalk is out of the hospital and in the Escambia County, Florida jail.

29 year-old Johnny Simmons is charged with felony gun possession and menacing, which is a misdemeanor. Investigators said he will be extradited to Baldwin County and then, he could be looking at even more charges.

Simmons is accused of firing at Daphne police near Gator Alley Boardwalk on Monday. Deputies said they were told a man was walking around the city park with a gun.

When officers arrived and told Simmons to drop it, he didn't and instead, they say, he started shooting at them. Deputies said a Daphne police officer, on the U.S. 98 overpass, fired one shot, hitting Simmons in the stomach.

Simmons was life flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. It could take up to two weeks, deputies said, before Simmons is extradited back to Alabama.