LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Off County Road 49 in Loxley -- Willow Farms Rescue is gearing up for a mega yard sale.

"You name it -- we've got it," said owner Janet Hein.

It's in part to help keep the day to day operations going.

"To pay on the feed bill and the vet bills," explained Hein.

Willow Farms has been taking in horses for more than 12 years.

"This is one out of Texas -- when he got here he was walking death," said Hein.

They come in at their worst and with a lot of love and care -- are adopted out at their best.

"We call him Country. He is a big boy -- he's going to make somebody a fine horse when he gets back in good shape, which will be about another 30 to 45 days," said Hein.

Depending on their condition, it can take three months to a year for the horses recover.

"The bigger the horse ... The longer it takes," said Hein.

You'll remember horses Magic and Miracle -- rescued last month in Baldwin County.

"Miracle has a lot of issues. She was so emaciated... It's going to take a while on her -- I figure 4 to 5 months," said Hein.

Both now have an appetite are doing much better.

"She comes out of the barn just kind of trotting -- like she's happy -- and feeling good," said Hein. "And Magic is coming along great!"

Over the years -- they've rehabbed and adopted out more than 630 horses.

As we learned -- every horse has its own story.

"Do you see Maggie... Is she not getting beautiful... She's getting gorgeous... She's shedding off all that winter hair," explained Hein.

Each horse is recovering at their own pace.

"We had to shave the ticks off her body... And hundreds and hundreds of them in her ears. She had a fever and lost the ability to sweat. And we had to give her black lager beer every day until she started sweating again.... and she loved it too," said Hein.

Proceeds from the yard sale will also help replace the wooden pins with sturdier metal panels that will last much longer.

"When they break the boards -- it's so expensive we use scrap lumber to repair them. The metal will be a much more durable option and help so much."

So the more stuff they move in the yard sale -- the bigger win for the horses in need.

"The pride and seeing what they look like when we get through. The pride of seeing them survive... And we can look at them and saw we did it. It's very rewarding," said Hein.

Willow Farms Rescue is located 26149 County Road 49 in Loxley. The yard sale is open from 7 a.m. until Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday you can bring a bag and fill it up for $5.

Also benefittig the farm -- is a $10 rabies clinic for cats and dogs -- Saturday, April 16th at Loxley Animal Clinic from 9 to noon.